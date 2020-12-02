NC Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: 105 new deaths and 4,199 new cases reported, test positivity at 11.4%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — 105 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday as North Carolina’s metrics continue to climb.

Deaths overall have been steady, but are higher on average than any time during the pandemic. The large daily increase can likely be attributed in part to lag in reporting. Deaths lag hospitalizations, which have been at record levels for some time now.

North Carolina’s daily percent positive of COVID-19 tests hit 11.4 percent on Wednesday, that’s about 4% higher than recent figures and more than double the state health department’s desired rate of 5 percent.

Hospitalizations increased by just six on Wednesday to 2,036 which is another new record high for North Carolina.

A total of 4,199 new lab-confirmed cases bringing the total number of cases in the state to 371,594. On Monday, NCDHHS said 315,979 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 912 cases – 25 deaths (+12 cases, +1 death)

188 cases – 4 deaths (+1 cases) Chowan 646 cases – 18 deaths (+2 cases)

336 cases – 5 deaths (+4 cases) Dare 660 cases — 4 deaths (+6 cases)

220 cases – 6 deaths Hertford 994 cases – 41 deaths (+1 case)

1,123 cases – 35 deaths (+1 cases) Perquimans 354 cases – 4 deaths (+2 cases)

