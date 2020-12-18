NC Dec. 18 COVID-19 update: Record 8,444 new cases reported Friday in North Carolina; 60 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina recorded a major daily increase of 8,444 new coronavirus cases, by far its highest one-day increase to date, and 60 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been trended up steadily, with about 6,000 cases reported on average per day.

North Carolina has reported 146 new deaths in the past two days alone, and that trend is only expected to continue to go up.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 20 patients from Thursday to a new record of 2,824 hospitalizations.

The state’s averaging about 55,500 PCR tests per day, and about 10% are coming back positive.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,096 cases – 27 deaths (+16 cases, +1 death)

Camden: 245 cases – 4 deaths (+9 cases)

Chowan: 748 cases – 19 deaths (+9 cases)

Currituck: 540 cases — 9 deaths (+18 cases, +1 death)

Dare: 831 cases – 4 deaths (+13 cases)

Gates: 308 cases – 11 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Hertford: 1,181 cases – 44 deaths (+6 cases)

Pasquotank: 1,457 cases – 38 deaths (+69 cases)

Perquimans: 435 cases – 4 deaths (+6 cases)

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.