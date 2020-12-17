NC Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: State passes 6K COVID-19 deaths after 86 reported Thursday, 5,786 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officially passed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, up to 6,065, after 86 new deaths were reported.

Deaths have remained elevated for the past two months, with more than 30 per day reported on average.

Hospitalizations have been steadily rising, breaking records along the way. 2,804 people are currently hospitalized statewide, with 320 in the past 24 hours.

Cases have also been overall trending up, with about 6,000 on average per day. 5,786 were reported Thursday.

The daily percent positive remained above 10 percent for the ninth straight day with NCDHHS reporting a percent positive of 11.7 percent.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,080 cases – 26 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

Camden: 236 cases – 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 739 cases – 19 deaths (+6 cases)

Currituck: 522 cases — 8 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

Dare: 818 cases – 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Gates: 302 cases – 11 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Hertford: 1,181 cases – 44 deaths (+12 cases, +2 deaths)

Pasquotank: 1,388 cases – 38 deaths (+32 cases, +1 death)

Perquimans: 429 cases – 4 deaths (+6 cases)

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.