NC Dec. 11 COVID-19 update: Record 7,540 new cases, 2,514 hospitalized, 38 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported a daily record increase of 7,540 new coronavirus cases and 38 new deaths on Friday, with record hospitalizations going up again by 70 patients to 2,514 overall.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new set of rules and regulations this week, including a curfew aimed at slowing the spread. Cooper’s order went into effect Friday and will remain in place until at least January 8, 2021.

Individuals in all counties should stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless an exception applies, and many businesses must close at 10 p.m.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 1,015 cases – 26 deaths (+14 cases)

Camden 222 cases – 4 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan 699 cases – 19 deaths (+8 cases)

Currituck 456 cases – 6 deaths (+11 cases)

Dare 764 cases — 4 deaths (+12 cases)

Gates 278 cases – 10 deaths (+14 cases)

Hertford 1,116 cases – 42 deaths (+11 cases)

Pasquotank 1,266 cases – 35 deaths (+21 cases)

Perquimans 397 cases – 4 deaths (+8 cases)

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.