NC Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Cooper to speak at 3 after hospitalizations top 2K in NC for first time, 23 new deaths

App users: Click here to watch Cooper live at 3 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations once again set a new record high on Tuesday, surpassing 2,000 current patients for the first time.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 2,033 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus – that tops the previous high of 1,966 set on Monday.

Statewide metrics

2,883 new cases (367,395 total), trending up overall

(367,395 total), trending up overall 23 new deaths (5,261 total), steady overall

(5,261 total), steady overall 67 new hospitalizations (2,033 total), at record levels and trending up

(2,033 total), at record levels and trending up Test positivity rate: (10.2%), trending up

COVID patients account for a rapidly growing share of the total number of people in hospitals, making up 13.5 percent of the total of 14,612 people hospitalized for any reason, according to a CBS17.com analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services data from Monday.

Just over 70 percent of the roughly 21,000 hospital beds in the state are occupied, according to DHHS data.

The number of new lab-confirmed cases ticked up from Monday’s 2,734 to 2,883 on Tuesday, and the daily percent positive moved up to 10.2 percent from 9.5 percent on Tuesday.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 904 cases – 24 deaths (+4 cases)

904 cases – 24 deaths (+4 cases) Camden 188 cases – 4 deaths (+2 cases)

188 cases – 4 deaths (+2 cases) Chowan 644 cases – 18 deaths (+7 cases)

644 cases – 18 deaths (+7 cases) Currituck 332 cases – 5 deaths

332 cases – 5 deaths Dare 654 cases — 4 deaths (+2 cases)

654 cases — 4 deaths (+2 cases) Gates 220 cases – 6 deaths

220 cases – 6 deaths Hertford 993 cases – 41 deaths (+1 case)

993 cases – 41 deaths (+1 case) Pasquotank 1,122 cases – 35 deaths (+18 cases)

1,122 cases – 35 deaths (+18 cases) Perquimans 352 cases – 4 deaths (+2 cases)

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak on the state’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. You can here online.

For more on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.