NC COVID-19 update: 7,181 new COVID-19 cases reported with 122 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – There were 7,181 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Saturday, the third day in a row in the 7,000’s.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down to its lowest level since Jan. 2, when it was 6,358.

The percent positive remains in a steady range, at 10.9 percent based on testing results from Thursday. DHHS revised Friday’s percent positive (based on Wednesday) down to 9.7 percent, which marks the lowest it has been since it was also 9.7 percent on December 23.

The state reported 122 more deaths, the third straight day at least 100 of them were reported. Saturday is the ninth day with 100 or more deaths reported and eight of them have taken place in the past two weeks.

The total number of deaths across the state has risen to 8,586.

The number of hospitalizations continue to decline. Currently, there are 3,416 people hospitalized, the fewest since Dec. 30, when there were 3,354.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,473 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 435 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,130 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 1,008 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,569 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 505 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,718 cases – 54 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,525 cases – 66 deaths

Perquimans: 715 cases – 5 deaths

The first case of the COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7 has been identified in North Carolina, state health officials confirmed Saturday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories.