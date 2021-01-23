NC COVID-19 update: 7,181 new COVID-19 cases reported with 122 new deaths

Coronavirus

by: WNCN,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – There were 7,181 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Saturday, the third day in a row in the 7,000’s.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down to its lowest level since Jan. 2, when it was 6,358. 

The percent positive remains in a steady range, at 10.9 percent based on testing results from Thursday. DHHS revised Friday’s percent positive (based on Wednesday) down to 9.7 percent, which marks the lowest it has been since it was also 9.7 percent on December 23.

The state reported 122 more deaths, the third straight day at least 100 of them were reported. Saturday is the ninth day with 100 or more deaths reported and eight of them have taken place in the past two weeks.

The total number of deaths across the state has risen to 8,586.

The number of hospitalizations continue to decline. Currently, there are 3,416 people hospitalized, the fewest since Dec. 30, when there were 3,354.

Local cases

  • Bertie: 1,473 cases – 27 deaths
  • Camden: 435 cases – 5 deaths
  • Chowan: 1,130 cases – 20 deaths
  • Currituck: 1,008 cases – 13 deaths
  • Dare: 1,569 cases – 6 deaths
  • Gates: 505 cases – 12 deaths
  • Hertford: 1,718 cases – 54 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 2,525 cases – 66 deaths
  • Perquimans: 715 cases – 5 deaths

The first case of the COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.7 has been identified in North Carolina, state health officials confirmed Saturday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10