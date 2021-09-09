NC COVID-19 September 9 update: 6,290 new cases, 3,815 hospitilized, 110 new deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday’s report with 6,290 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the fifth time in the last nine days that the state has added more than 6,000 cases.

Overall, the state has reported 1,273,623 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 11.3%.

Gov. Cooper is set to speak at 3 p.m. on Thursday as cases continue to rise.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on COVID-19 at 3:00 PM today.



Watch it LIVE on Gov. Cooper's Twitter and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/mI4w7HbLGA — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 9, 2021

3,815 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 25 people since yesterday. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,004 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 110 deaths reported since yesterday.

Today’s death count is the highest single-day total since February 11, when a total of 113 deaths were reported.

Across the state, a total of 10,739,794 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 67% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 62% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 888 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,167 – 46 deaths

Camden 851 – 8 deaths

Chowan 1.876 – 37 deaths

Currituck 2,132 – 19 deaths

Dare 3,208 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,461 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4,116 – 92 deaths

Perquimans 1,276 – 11 deaths