NC COVID-19 September 8 update: 3,790 new cases, test positivity rises to 15.8%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 3,790 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 5,356 new cases each day this week – for a grand total of 21,425 new cases.

Overall, the state has reported 1,267,333 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 15.8%.

3,790 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 11 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

State data shows that 50 to 59-year-olds makeup 25% of current hospitalizations – the largest age group, percentage-wise.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,894 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 63 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,711,026 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 67% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 61% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 877- 14 deaths

Bertie 2,158– 46 Deaths

Camden 842 – 8 deaths

Chowan 1,872– 37 deaths

Currituck 2,110 – 19 deaths

Dare 3190– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,447– 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4088– 92 deaths

Perquimans 1,271 – 11 deaths