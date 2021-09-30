NC COVID-19 September 30 update: over 4,700 new cases; test positivity rate dips below 8%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down ever so slightly from yesterday’s report with 4,765 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The 7-day rolling average of new cases in the state is the lowest it has been in over a month.

The U.S. as a whole is reporting a similar trend, with cases trending down but deaths going up (the nation is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths per day on average). That’s because deaths lag cases.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the country is reporting a decrease of 26% in new cases over the past 14 days, while the number of new deaths is up 2%.

Overall, the state has reported 1,395,254 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped slightly to 7.7%.

That is the lowest test positivity rate since July.

2,943 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 67 people since yesterday. That is the sixth consecutive day with a drop in hospitalizations.

28% of those are in the ICU, while 21% are currently on a ventilator. The percent of people ICU patients has continued to increase in recent days.

In addition, the state is reporting that 1.3% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 16,444 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 98 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,172,633 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 69% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 64% of adults are fully vaccinated. 53% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 985 –16 deaths

Bertie 2,359 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,027 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,181 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,509 – 24 deaths

Dare 3,557 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,667 – 69 deaths

Pasquotank 4,659 – 95 deaths

Perquimans 1.431 – 11 deaths