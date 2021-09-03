NC COVID-19 September 3 update: 8,590 new cases, 3,800 hospitalized

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up significantly from yesterday’s report with 8,590 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Today is the third time since August 26 that the state has reported more than 8,000 cases in one day.

North Carolina’s 7-day moving average of new cases has risen to 6,871 – the highest 7-day average since January.

Overall, the state has reported 1,237,393 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 11.7%.

3,800 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 11 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

State data shows that 36% of current hospitalizations are people ages 18 or 19.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,708 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 179 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,606,639 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 66% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 61% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 863- 14 deaths

Bertie 2,106 – 46 Deaths

Camden 819 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,823– 37 deaths

Currituck 2,025 – 19 deaths

Dare 3098– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,402– 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4006– 91 deaths

Perquimans 1,218 – 11 deaths