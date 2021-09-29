NC COVID-19 September 29 update: 4,789 new cases; new deaths reach seven-month high

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,789 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Although today’s number is higher than yesterday’s, the state has continued to see a downward trend in new cases since its most recent peak on September 11.

The U.S. as a whole is reporting a similar trend, with cases trending down but deaths going up (the nation is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths per day on average). That’s because deaths lag cases.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the country is reporting a decrease of 26% in new cases over the past 14 days, while the number of new deaths is up 7%.

Overall, the state has reported 1,390,489 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped slightly to 9.7%.

3,010 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 60 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 21% are currently on a ventilator.

In addition, the state is reporting that 1.4% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 16,444 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 159 deaths reported since yesterday.

Data shows that is the single biggest 24-hour increase in deaths since early February.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,156,114 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 69% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 64% of adults are fully vaccinated. 53% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates- 985 cases, 16 deaths

Bertie- 2,349 cases, 49 deaths

Camden- 1,022 cases, 8 deaths

Chowan- 2,173 cases, 39 deaths

Currituck- 2,493 cases, 23 deaths

Dare- 3,547 cases, 12 deaths

Hertford- 2,656 cases, 69 deaths

Pasquotank- 4,630 cases, 95 deaths

Perquimans- 1,419 cases, 11 deaths