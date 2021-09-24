NC COVID-19 September 24 update: over 5,800 new cases; positivity rate drops below 9%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 5,805 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 5,274 cases each day this week which is a 20% decrease from last week’s daily average.

Overall, the state has reported 1,368,743 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 8.6%.

3,359 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 128 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator.

In addition, the state is reporting that 1.3% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 16,108 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 96 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,064,828 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 69% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 63% of adults are fully vaccinated. 53% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 959 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,315 – 47 deaths

Camden 985 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,132 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,418 – 22 deaths

Dare 3,491 –12 deaths

Hertford 2,624 – 68 deaths

Pasquotank 4,523 – 94 deaths

Perquimans 1,389 – 11 deaths