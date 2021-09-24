NC COVID-19 September 24 update: over 5,800 new cases; positivity rate drops below 9%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 5,805 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 5,274 cases each day this week which is a 20% decrease from last week’s daily average.
Overall, the state has reported 1,368,743 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 8.6%.
3,359 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 128 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator.
In addition, the state is reporting that 1.3% of those hospitalized are children.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 16,108 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 96 deaths reported since yesterday.
With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,064,828 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.
State data shows that 69% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 63% of adults are fully vaccinated. 53% of that total population is fully vaccinated.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 959 – 14 deaths
- Bertie 2,315 – 47 deaths
- Camden 985 – 8 deaths
- Chowan 2,132 – 38 deaths
- Currituck 2,418 – 22 deaths
- Dare 3,491 –12 deaths
- Hertford 2,624 – 68 deaths
- Pasquotank 4,523 – 94 deaths
- Perquimans 1,389 – 11 deaths
