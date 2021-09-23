NC COVID-19 September 23 update: 6,288 new cases; deaths climb to 16,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 6,288 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state’s 7-day moving average of new cases has dropped to its lowest point in a month.

Overall, the state has reported 1,362,938 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.1%.

3,231 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 169 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator.

Data shows that today’s drop in hospitalizations is the largest one-day drop since January.

In addition, the state is reporting that 2% of those hospitalized are children – which is 0.8% higher than just one week ago.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 16,012 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 71 deaths reported since yesterday.

The state hit 15,000 deaths just two weeks ago.

Across the state, a total of 11,052,696 vaccine doses have been administered.

State data shows that 68% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 63% of adults are fully vaccinated. 52% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 950 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,303 – 47 deaths

Camden 977 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,119 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,393 – 21 deaths

Dare 3,484 –12 deaths

Hertford 2,618 – 68 deaths

Pasquotank 4,452 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,384 – 11 deaths