NC COVID-19 September 2 update: 7,901 new cases, new deaths reach six-month high

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 7,901 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the second day in a row that the state has added more than 7,000 cases.

The seven-day average exceeded 6,500 new cases for the sixth day in a row.

Overall, the state has reported 1,228,803 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 12.6%.

3,789 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 32 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

State data shows that 42% of current hospitalizations are people between the ages of 50-69.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,529 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 96 deaths reported since yesterday.

That is the highest number of deaths since the end of February.

Across the state, a total of 10,568,598 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 66% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 61% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 861- 14 deaths

Bertie 2,092 – 46 Deaths

Camden 813 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,807– 37 deaths

Currituck 1,998 – 18 deaths

Dare 3055– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,378– 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,979 – 90 deaths

Perquimans 1,215 – 11 deaths