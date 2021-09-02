NC COVID-19 September 2 update: 7,901 new cases, new deaths reach six-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 7,901 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the second day in a row that the state has added more than 7,000 cases.
The seven-day average exceeded 6,500 new cases for the sixth day in a row.
Overall, the state has reported 1,228,803 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 12.6%.
3,789 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 32 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.
State data shows that 42% of current hospitalizations are people between the ages of 50-69.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,529 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 96 deaths reported since yesterday.
That is the highest number of deaths since the end of February.
Across the state, a total of 10,568,598 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 66% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 61% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 861- 14 deaths
- Bertie 2,092 – 46 Deaths
- Camden 813 – 7 deaths
- Chowan 1,807– 37 deaths
- Currituck 1,998 – 18 deaths
- Dare 3055– 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,378– 65 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,979 – 90 deaths
- Perquimans 1,215 – 11 deaths
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.