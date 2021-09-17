NC COVID-19 September 17 update: 7,905 new cases; positivity rate drops below 10%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 7,905 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the third straight day the state has reported more than 7,000 cases in a 24 hour period.

Overall, the state has reported 1,330,492 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.7% – the lowest positivity rate since July 30.

3,573 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 47 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator.

In addition, the state is reporting that 1.2% of those hospitalized are children.

Today’s hospitalizations are the lowest since the end of August.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,615 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 95 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 10,938,856 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 68% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 63% of adults are fully vaccinated. 52% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 930 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,262 – 47 deaths

Camden 930 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,038 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,300 – 21 deaths

Dare 3,394 – 11 deaths

Hertford 2,554 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4,311 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,350 – 11 deaths