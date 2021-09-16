NC COVID-19 September 16 update: 7,160 new cases, deaths hit seven-month high

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday’s report with 7,160 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the second straight day and the fourth time in less than a week that the state has reported more than 7,000 cases in a 24-hour period.

Overall, the state has reported 1,322,587 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 11%.

3,620 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 25 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 15,520 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 115 deaths reported since yesterday.

That is the highest one-day death count since February and the third time in a week that deaths have topped 100.

September 16, 2021 COVID-19 NC Vaccine Update:



63% Adult Population Fully Vaccinated

68% of Adult Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose



More information: https://t.co/RJJ82iZYWL pic.twitter.com/ekI1ojGe1H — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) September 16, 2021

Across the state, a total of 10,909,892 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 68% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 63% of adults are fully vaccinated. 52% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 927 – 14 deaths

Bertie 2,247 – 47 deaths

Camden 920 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,016 – 38 deaths

Currituck 2,281 – 20 deaths

Dare 3,376 – 11 deaths

Hertford 2,541 – 65 deaths

Pasquotank 4,288 – 93 deaths

Perquimans 1,338 – 11 deaths