NC COVID-19 September 1 update: 7,248 new cases; hospitalizations reach highest level since January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up 35% from yesterday’s report with 7,248 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state added an average of over 5,100 new cases per day during August – for a grand total of over 160,000 new cases last month.

Overall, the state has reported 1,220,902 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 13.8%.

3,757 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 145 people since yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

That is the highest number of people hospitalized since January 20.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,529 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 61 deaths reported since yesterday.

Across the state, a total of 15,914,916 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 66% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 61% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 857- 13 deaths

Bertie 2,069 – 46 Deaths

Camden 804 – 7 deaths

Chowan 1,784– 37 deaths

Currituck 1,991 – 17 deaths

Dare 3045– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,360– 65 deaths

Pasquotank 3,934 – 89 deaths

Perquimans 1,204 – 11 deaths