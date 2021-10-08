NC COVID-19 October 8 update: 4,078 new cases; 17th consecutive day with a drop in hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,078 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The seven-day moving average of new cases is about 3,500 – which is less than half of what it was only three weeks ago.
Overall, the state has reported 1,425,062 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 6.7%.
2,467 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 47 people since yesterday. Today is the 17th consecutive day with a drop in hospitalizations, bringing the total number of people hospitalized below 2,500 for the first time in nearly two months.
27% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator. The number of people on a ventilator has dropped slightly from its most recent peak on September 26.
In addition, the state is reporting that 1.4% of those hospitalized are children. That number has continued to climb, on average, every day since August 13.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,104 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 85 deaths reported since yesterday.
With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,287,685 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.
State data shows that 70% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 65% of adults are fully vaccinated. 54% of that total population is fully vaccinated.
A note moving forward – NCDHHS is expecting a huge jump in cases on Monday, October 11. They released the following statement:
Due to technical issues, Radeas laboratory was not able to submit test results starting on Oct. 4, 2021. As a result, 17,898 test results were not included in data that would have been reported on Oct. 6th, 7th and 8th. The technical issue from Radeas Labs has been resolved. The results from the delayed lab reports will be included in the data published on Monday, Oct. 11th. This issue did not cause any delays in results being sent to patients and providers.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 1025–17 deaths
- Bertie 2,386 – 49 deaths
- Camden 1,067 – 8 deaths
- Chowan 2,209 – 40 deaths
- Currituck 2,596– 25 deaths
- Dare 3,604 – 12 deaths
- Hertford 2,716 – 69 deaths
- Pasquotank 4,846– 98 deaths
- Perquimans 1.463– 15 deaths
