NC COVID-19 October 7 update: state hit 17,000th death, 70% of adults have at least one vaccine dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up ever so slightly from yesterday’s report with 3,781 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Today is the fifth consecutive day that cases have been below 4,000.

Overall, the state has reported 1,420,984 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 6.4%.

2,514 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 72 people since yesterday. Today is the 16th consecutive day with a drop in hospitalizations, bringing the total number of people hospitalized to the lowest level in nearly two months.

27% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.5% of those hospitalized are children.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,019 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 74 deaths reported since yesterday.

Today, the state marked its millstone 17,000th death related to COVID-19. That milestone comes exactly two weeks after the state hit 16,000 deaths and four weeks after they hit 15,000 deaths.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,272,800 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 70% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 65% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Seventy percent of North Carolinians have sought out reliable information and decided to protect themselves and others with tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. If you’re not vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just don’t wait.”

We’ve hit a huge milestone: 70% of North Carolina adults have gotten their shot of protection. Thanks to @NCDHHS and health providers across the state for their tireless work getting people vaccinated. Let’s keep it up.



Photo: Charlotte Observerhttps://t.co/EL6MrmLueG pic.twitter.com/RJIwAtXrIB — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 7, 2021

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,021–17 deaths

Bertie 2,381 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,064 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,205 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,585– 25 deaths

Dare 3,601 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,705 – 69 deaths

Pasquotank 4,791 – 98 deaths

Perquimans 1,459– 15 deaths