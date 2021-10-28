NC COVID-19 October 28 update: nearly 2,500 new cases, hospitalizations drop for 34th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 2,493 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the most cases added in a single day so far this week.

Overall, the state has reported 1,475,248 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.5%.

1,364 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 42 people since yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has dropped for 34 consecutive days.

29% of those are in the ICU, while 22% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2% of those hospitalized are children.

The percent of children hospitalized today is tied for the second-highest reported number since last fall.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,977 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 42 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,494,130 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 55% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,087 – 19 deaths

Bertie 2,474 – 52 deaths

Camden 1,140 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,294 – 41 deaths

Currituck 2,739 – 27 deaths

Dare 3,844 – 13 deaths

Hertford 2,852 – 71 deaths

Pasquotank 5,238 – 102 deaths

Perquimans 1,551 – 15 deaths