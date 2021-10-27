NC COVID-19 October 27 update: Over 2,100 new cases, Gov. Cooper gives afternoon briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Gov. Roy Cooper is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services releases its latest coronavirus statistics.
Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 2,160 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state has added an average of 2,183 cases per day over the past week.
Overall, the state has reported 1,472,655 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 5.3%.
The state’s test positivity rate has been an average of 4.8% over the past week.
1,406 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 37 people since yesterday.
Today is the 33rd day in a row that the state has seen a drop in hospitalizations – bringing the total to the lowest since early August.
29% of those are in the ICU, while 22% are currently on a ventilator. Those numbers, on average, have continued to rise over the past few months.
In addition, the state is reporting that 1.9% of those hospitalized are children. That is the highest number reported since July 18 and the third-highest since last fall.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,935 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 47 deaths reported since yesterday.
With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,542,569 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.
State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 55% of that total population is fully vaccinated.
