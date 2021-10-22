NC COVID-19 October 22 update: 2,609 new cases; 69 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 2,609 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the 7-day moving average of cases to 2,361 – the lowest since the end of July.

Overall, the state has reported 1,463,410 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.4%.

That is the lowest the test positivity rate has been since July 14.

1,693 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 70 people since yesterday. Today is the first time since early August that the number of hospitalizations has dropped below 1,700.

28% of those are in the ICU, while 20% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.8% of those hospitalized are children.

The percent of children hospitalized has risen dramatically in the past two months when only 0.8% of children were hospitalized.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,696 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 69 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,494,130 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 66% of adults are fully vaccinated. 55% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,077 – 19 deaths

Bertie 2,453 – 51 deaths

Camden 1,121 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,278 – 41 deaths

Currituck 2,706– 25 deaths

Dare 3,756 – 25 deaths

Hertford 2,827 – 71 deaths

Pasquotank 5,177 – 101 deaths

Perquimans 1,519 – 15 deaths