NC COVID-19 October 21 update: over 3,000 new cases; hospitalizations below 1,800

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 3,003 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the first time this week that that state has reported more than 3,000 new cases.

In addition, the seven-day moving average of cases has fallen below 2,500 for the first time in nearly three months.

Overall, the state has reported 1,460,801 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 5.1%.

That is the lowest the test positivity rate has been since July 15.

1,763 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 48 people since yesterday. Today marks the 27th day in a row that hospitalizations dropped.

28% of those are in the ICU, while 20% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.7% of those hospitalized are children.

All three of those metrics have risen in recent days.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,696 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 56 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,483,183 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 66% of adults are fully vaccinated. 55% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,076 – 19 deaths

Bertie 2,451 – 51 deaths

Camden 1,118 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,270 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,695 – 25 deaths

Dare 3,746 – 25 deaths

Hertford 2,823 – 70 deaths

Pasquotank 5,131 – 101 deaths

Perquimans 1,516 – 15 deaths