NC COVID-19 October 13 update: over 3,200 new cases, 97 deaths reported; 58% of total population vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 3,239 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the seven-day moving average of new cases to it’s lowest point since early August.

Overall, the state has reported 1,439,938 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 7.0%.

2,277 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a increase of 41 people since yesterday.

27% of those are in the ICU, while 18% are currently on a ventilator. The number of people on a ventilator has continued to drop, on average, from its most recent peak on September 26.

In addition, the state is reporting that 1.3% of those hospitalized are children. That number has continued to fall, on average, every day since October 3.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 17,330 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 97 deaths reported since yesterday.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,351,701 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 70% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 65% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated – which is up 4% in the past five days.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,054–18 deaths

Bertie 2,430 – 49 deaths

Camden 1,078 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,239 – 40 deaths

Currituck 2,641– 25 deaths

Dare 3,668 – 12 deaths

Hertford 2,758 – 70 deaths

Pasquotank 4,940– 98 deaths

Perquimans 1,481– 15 deaths