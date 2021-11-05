NC COVID-19 November 5 update: 1,997 new cases; test positivity rate drops to four-month low

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 1,997 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The 7-day moving average of new cases has now dropped for 49 straight days.

Overall, the state has reported 1,489,653 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 4%.

That is the lowest test positive rate in nearly four months.

1,144 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 29 people since yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has only risen for two of the past 42 days.

30% of those are in the ICU, while 22% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.5% of those hospitalized are children.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,630,449 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 56% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,211 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 40 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,100– 18 deaths

Bertie 2,495 – 52 deaths

Camden 1,163– 8 deaths

Chowan 2,311 – 42 deaths

Currituck 2,808 – 27 deaths

Dare 3,912 – 13 deaths

Hertford 2,865– 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,327 – 104 deaths

Perquimans 1,588 – 15 deaths