NC COVID-19 November 4 update: 2,204 new cases; 56% of total population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 2,204 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That highest one-day total in nearly a week.

The state’s 7-day average of new cases is at its lowest point since the end of July.

Overall, the state has reported 1,487,656 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.4%.

1,173 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 21 people since yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has only risen for two of the past 41 days.

30% of those are in the ICU, while 22% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.5% of those hospitalized are children.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,610,746 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 56% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,211 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 30 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,099 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,492 – 52 deaths

Camden 1,163 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,307 – 42 deaths

Currituck 2,793 – 27 deaths

Dare 3,904 – 13 deaths

Hertford 2,862 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,317 – 104 deaths

Perquimans 1,585 – 15 deaths