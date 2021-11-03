NC COVID-19 November 3 update: 7-day average of new cases drops for 47th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 1,214 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the 7-day moving average of new cases down for the 47th consecutive day to its lowest point since late July.

Overall, the state has reported 1,485,455 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.5%.

1,194 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 44 people since yesterday. The number of people hospitalized has only risen for two of the past 40 days.

30% of those are in the ICU, while 24% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.5% of those hospitalized are children.

“Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides a safe, tested way to protect them from serious illness and provide healthier, happier experiences in and outside of the classroom.”

There were no safety concerns or serious side effects noted in the clinical trials. Temporary side effects for kids 5–11 are similar to older kids and adults and may include a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or so.

More than 3,000 children ages 5–11 participated in the trials with volunteers from different races and ethnicities (77% white, 6% African American/Black, 8% Asian, 17% Hispanic/Latinx and 7% multiracial). This is comparable to the number included in many similar clinical trials with children.

“Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help keep them safe to play sports, attend events, be with friends and do all of the other things kids love to do that they may currently be missing out on,” Secretary Cohen said. “I will be getting my daughters vaccinated this weekend. Don’t wait to vaccinate your kids, so they get back to safely being with family and friends, especially as we head into the holiday season.”

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,610,746 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 71% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 67% of adults are fully vaccinated. 56% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,191 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 61 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,096 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,487 – 52 deaths

Camden 1,156– 8 deaths

Chowan 2,306 – 42 deaths

Currituck 2,786 – 27 deaths

Dare 3,895 – 13 deaths

Hertford 2,860 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,303 – 104 deaths

Perquimans 1,579 – 15 deaths