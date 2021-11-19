NC COVID-19 November 19 update: over 2,400 new cases; 68% of adults fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 2,401 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The 7-day moving average of new cases is currently averaging around 1,900 new cases per day.

Overall, the state has reported 1,514,879 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 5%.

1,052 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 4 people since yesterday. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 19% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2.2% of those hospitalized are children.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,818,497 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 72% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 68% of adults are fully vaccinated. 56% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

NCDHHS data shows that 10% of kids ages 5-11 have received their first vaccine dose – that equals nearly 86,000 kids.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,597 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 83 deaths reported since Wednesday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,124– 18 deaths

Bertie 2,530 – 53 deaths

Camden 1,198 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,346– 43 deaths

Currituck 2,955 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,029 – 15 deaths

Hertford 2,885 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,459 – 107 deaths

Perquimans 1,641 – 15 deaths