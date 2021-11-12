NC COVID-19 November 12 update: state records 1.5 million cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday’s report with 1,926 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the state reported 2,198 cases. Because of Veterans Day, NCDHHS reported two days’ worth of numbers Friday.

Overall, the state has reported 1,501,801 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 4.4%.

1,082 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19.

29% of those are in the ICU, while 20% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.7% of those hospitalized are children.

The percent of children hospitalized has largely continued to rise for the past two months.

With regards to vaccines, a total of 11,630,449 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

State data shows that 72% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 68% of adults are fully vaccinated. 56% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 18,411 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 40 deaths reported in the past two days.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,111 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,510 – 52 deaths

Camden 1,183 – 8 deaths

Chowan 2,333– 42 deaths

Currituck 2,898 – 27 deaths

Dare 3,975 – 14 deaths

Hertford 2,875 – 72 deaths

Pasquotank 5,408 – 105 deaths

Perquimans 1,613 – 15 deaths