NC COVID-19 Nov. 21 update: Statewide death toll reaches 5,000, more than 3400 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and more than 5,000 deaths.

The state reported Saturday that 5,005 people so far have died from COVID-19, along with 3,415 new cases. It is a decrease of 273 from Friday’s total. The number of new cases has gone down two days in a row.

This has caused the 7-day rolling average to dip slightly. It’s at 3,306 which is a drop of 67 from yesterday’s record high. Today is the first day since November 13 that the 7-day rolling average did not set a record high.

The percent positive increased slightly today to 8.5%, an increase of 0.7% from yesterday’s 7.8%.

Saturday is also another record high in hospitalizations. It is the sixth day in a row that we have either matched or set the record. Today’s total is 1,590, an increase of 17 from yesterday’s then-record total of 1,573.

Here are the latest updates from local counties: