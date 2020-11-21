NC COVID-19 Nov. 21 update: Statewide death toll reaches 5,000, more than 3400 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and more than 5,000 deaths.
The state reported Saturday that 5,005 people so far have died from COVID-19, along with 3,415 new cases. It is a decrease of 273 from Friday’s total. The number of new cases has gone down two days in a row.
This has caused the 7-day rolling average to dip slightly. It’s at 3,306 which is a drop of 67 from yesterday’s record high. Today is the first day since November 13 that the 7-day rolling average did not set a record high.
The percent positive increased slightly today to 8.5%, an increase of 0.7% from yesterday’s 7.8%.
Saturday is also another record high in hospitalizations. It is the sixth day in a row that we have either matched or set the record. Today’s total is 1,590, an increase of 17 from yesterday’s then-record total of 1,573.
Here are the latest updates from local counties:
- Bertie 843 cases– 22 deaths
- Camden 167 cases – 3 deaths
- Chowan 580 cases – 17 deaths
- Currituck 304 cases – 5 deaths
- Dare 580 cases — 4 deaths
- Gates 194 cases – 5 deaths
- Hertford 937 cases – 39 deaths
- Pasquotank 1,020 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans 310 cases – 4 deaths
