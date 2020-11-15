NC COVID-19 Nov. 15 update: Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The third highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases was reported across the state on Sunday.
According to the NCDHHS, 3,117 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
Currently, 1,395 people are hospitalized. A decrease of 30 since Saturday.
There were 50 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in N.C. to 4,806.
The percent positive rate has been relatively steady at 7.9 percent; it’s been in the range of 7.6 percent and 8.1 percent for five days in a row.
As of Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will be tightening restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction. Cooper said he is reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.
Here are the latest updates from local counties:
- Bertie 795 cases– 21 deaths
- Camden 158 cases – 3 deaths
- Chowan 572 cases – 18 deaths
- Currituck 276 cases – 4 deaths
- Dare 523 cases — 3 deaths
- Gates 184 cases – 5 deaths
- Hertford 912 cases – 38 deaths
- Pasquotank 990 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans 288 cases – 4 deaths
