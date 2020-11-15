NC COVID-19 Nov. 15 update: Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina Sunday

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The third highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases was reported across the state on Sunday.

According to the NCDHHS, 3,117 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Currently, 1,395 people are hospitalized. A decrease of 30 since Saturday.

There were 50 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in N.C. to 4,806.

The percent positive rate has been relatively steady at 7.9 percent; it’s been in the range of 7.6 percent and 8.1 percent for five days in a row.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will be tightening restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction. Cooper said he is reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Bertie 795 cases– 21 deaths

795 cases– 21 deaths Camden 158 cases – 3 deaths

158 cases – 3 deaths Chowan 572 cases – 18 deaths

572 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 276 cases – 4 deaths

276 cases – 4 deaths Dare 523 cases — 3 deaths

523 cases — 3 deaths Gates 184 cases – 5 deaths

184 cases – 5 deaths Hertford 912 cases – 38 deaths

912 cases – 38 deaths Pasquotank 990 cases – 35 deaths

990 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 288 cases – 4 deaths

