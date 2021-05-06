NC COVID-19 May 5 update: 50% of adults have at least one vaccine dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are slightly up from yesterday with 1,798 being reported in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are currently at 1,031. The state is reporting that 26% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

Overall, the state has reported 978,566 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 4.4%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,738 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The state saw an additional 26 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 733 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,760 — 43 deaths

Camden 659 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,456 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,536 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,101 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,088– 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,349 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 1006 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 50.1%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 43.1%