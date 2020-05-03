NC COVID-19 May 3 update: 155 confirmed cases with 2 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths related to the virus.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina is now up to 11,664 from 99 counties.
Compared to just a day before, Saturday’s report saw nearly 600 cases with 21 additional deaths.
Here are the latest number’s northeast North Carolina:
Gates: 9 cases
Dare: 13 with 1 death
Currituck: 5 cases
Pasquotank: 37 cases with 1 death
Perquimans: 14 cases with1 death
Hertford: 42 cases with 1 death
Bertie: 47 cases with 2 deaths
Chowan: 6 cases
Camden: 2 cases
