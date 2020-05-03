NC COVID-19 May 3 update: 155 confirmed cases with 2 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina is now up to 11,664 from 99 counties.

Compared to just a day before, Saturday’s report saw nearly 600 cases with 21 additional deaths.

Here are the latest number’s northeast North Carolina:

Gates: 9 cases

Dare: 13 with 1 death

Currituck: 5 cases

Pasquotank: 37 cases with 1 death

Perquimans: 14 cases with1 death

Hertford: 42 cases with 1 death

Bertie: 47 cases with 2 deaths

Chowan: 6 cases

Camden: 2 cases

Latest Posts