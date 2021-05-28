NC COVID-19 May 28 update: seven-day rolling average of new cases decreases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File image of the coronavirus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are slightly down from yesterday with 738 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,001,154. The seven-day rolling average continues to decrease.

694 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 30% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,078 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

  • Gates 745 – 13 deaths
  • Bertie 1,782 – 44 deaths
  • Camden 680 – 5 deaths
  • Chowan 1,480 – 23 deaths
  • Currituck 1,574 – 16 deaths
  • Dare 2,139 – 10 deaths
  • Hertford 2,109 – 64 deaths
  • Pasquotank 3,413 – 83 deaths
  • Perquimans 1,023 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated 53.1%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated 48.8%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10