NC COVID-19 May 21 update: Hospitalizations hit month-long low

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are slightly down from yesterday with 1,020 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 763.

Overall, the state has reported 995,754 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 3.4%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,958 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 743 –13 deaths

Bertie 1,777 – 43 deaths

Camden 672 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,468 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,568 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,126 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,106 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,395 – 83 deaths

Perquimans 1,021 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated 52.2%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated 47.2%