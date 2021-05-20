NC COVID-19 May 20 update: Over 1,100 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday with 1,187 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 793.

Overall, the state has reported 994,734 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 3.3%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,950 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 743 –13 deaths

Bertie 1,776 – 43 deaths

Camden 670 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,468 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,564 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,125 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,105 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,392 – 83 deaths

Perquimans 1,022 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated 52%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated 47.2%