NC COVID-19 May 2 Update: Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases with 21 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of COVID-19 cases in the state for Saturday.

The number of cases increased by 586 from Friday to Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,509 across 98 counties.

The state is now reporting 420 COVID-19 related deaths, 21 more than reported on Friday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down to 502, 45 fewer than Friday.

The total number of cases across the U.S. is 1,062,446 with a total of 62,406 deaths.

According to state officials, the state is still out of gowns compared to the average requests of nearly 34,000 from local health departments a day.

