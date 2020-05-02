NC COVID-19 May 2 Update: Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases with 21 deaths

Coronavirus

by: WNCN,

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated the number of COVID-19 cases in the state for Saturday.

The number of cases increased by 586 from Friday to Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,509 across 98 counties.

The state is now reporting 420 COVID-19 related deaths, 21 more than reported on Friday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down to 502, 45 fewer than Friday.

The total number of cases across the U.S. is 1,062,446 with a total of 62,406 deaths.

According to state officials, the state is still out of gowns compared to the average requests of nearly 34,000 from local health departments a day.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories