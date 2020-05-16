NC COVID-19 May 16 update: 853 cases with 11 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 853 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on May 16 as the state enters its second week in Phase 1 of its economic reopening plan.

There are now 17,982 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 652 deaths, and 238,586 tests have been completed, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 481 are hospitalized across the state due to the virus, a decrease of 11 from 492 people that were hospitalized on Thursday, health officials said.

Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14

Dare: 18 cases, 1 death

Currituck: 11 cases

Pasquotank: 87 cases, 5 deaths

Perquimans: 23 cases, 2 deaths

Hertford: 51 cases, 1 death

Bertie: 84 cases, 3 deaths

Chowan: 14

Camden: 2

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.

