NC COVID-19 May 14 update: daily positivity rate hits monthlong low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up slightly with 1,501 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s overall total to 989,338 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

926 people are currently hospitalized across the state, with over 250 still in the ICU. The state has averaged about 950 people hospitalized so far during the month of May.

The state’s daily positivity rate dropped slightly to 3.8%. That is the lowest daily positivity rate during the past month.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,862 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 9 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 739 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,768 — 43 deaths

Camden 663 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,465– 23 deaths

Currituck 1,555 – 16 deaths

Dare 2118– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,102– 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,380 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 1013 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 51.2%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 45.9%