NC COVID-19 May 13 update: Daily positivity rate drops to 4.0%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up with 1,394 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations dropped to 925.

Overall, the state has reported 987,837 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 4.0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 12,853 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 739 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,765 — 43 deaths

Camden 663 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,465– 23 deaths

Currituck 1,552 – 16 deaths

Dare 2116– 10 deaths

Hertford 2,102– 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,377 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 1015 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 50.8%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 45.1%