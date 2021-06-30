NC COVID-19 June 30 update: Over 200 new cases, nearly 400 hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 208 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is slightly up with 393 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,013,689 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.7%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,437 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 751 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,794 – 45 deaths
Camden 695 – 6 deaths
Chowan 1,488 – 34 deaths
Currituck 1,579 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,188 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,113 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,444 – 84 deaths
Perquimans 1,037 – 12 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 56%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 32%