NC COVID-19 June 3 update: Nearly 50% of adult population fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday with 481 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,003,989. The seven-day rolling average has continued to decrease over the past month.

Currently the test positivity rate stands at 2.9%.

613 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 30% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,110 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 749 –13 deaths

Bertie 1,785 – 44 deaths

Camden 684 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,485 – 23 deaths

Currituck 1,574 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,149 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,112 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,429 – 84 deaths

Perquimans 1,024 –12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 53.6%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 49.5%