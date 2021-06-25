NC COVID-19 June 25 update: 427 new cases, positivity rate drops to 1.9%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from Wednesday’s report with 427 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,012,343.

Currently the test positivity rate stands at 1.9%.

427 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,412 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 752 –13 deaths

Bertie 1,793 – 45 deaths

Camden 694 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,486 – 34 deaths

Currituck 1,578 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,183 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,112 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,444 – 84 deaths

Perquimans 1,036 –12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated 55%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated 52%