NC COVID-19 June 23 update: 461 new cases, 442 people hospitalized; over 55% of adults have at least one vaccine dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday with 461 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,011,561. Cases have continued to rise over the past few days.

Currently the test positivity rate stands at 2.3%.

442 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,393 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 751 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,792 –44 deaths

Camden 693 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,486 – 32 deaths

Currituck 1,577 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,181 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,113 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,440 – 84 deaths

Perquimans 1, 036 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated 55%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated 52%