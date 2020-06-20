NC COVID-19 June 20 update: Over 1,500 additional cases reported with 15 new deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services, Saturday makes the fifth day in a row that a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported.

The total number of people currently hospitalized is 883.

With 1,549 new cases reported Saturday, the total reported cases is now 51,389. At least 1,000 new cases have been reported daily on nine of the past 11 days.

An additional 15 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,212.

There were 19,028 tests processed bringing the cumulative total to 731,341.

The percent positive rate continues to hold relatively steady at 9 percent.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates 25 cases — 2 deaths

Dare 27 cases — 1 death

Pasquotank 155 cases — 15 deaths

Perquimans 30 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford 154 cases — 7 deaths

Bertie 136 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan 19 cases

Camden 16 cases

