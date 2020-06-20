NC COVID-19 June 20 update: Over 1,500 additional cases reported with 15 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services, Saturday makes the fifth day in a row that a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported.

The total number of people currently hospitalized is 883.

With 1,549 new cases reported Saturday, the total reported cases is now 51,389. At least 1,000 new cases have been reported daily on nine of the past 11 days.

An additional 15 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,212.

There were 19,028 tests processed bringing the cumulative total to 731,341.

The percent positive rate continues to hold relatively steady at 9 percent.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates 25 cases — 2 deaths
Dare 27 cases — 1 death
Pasquotank 155 cases — 15 deaths
Perquimans 30 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford  154 cases — 7 deaths
Bertie 136 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan 19 cases
Camden 16 cases 

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10