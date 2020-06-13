NC COVID-19 June 13 update: Highest number of hospitalizations due to virus, second-highest number of new cases reported

Coronavirus

by: , WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as the highest number of hospitalizations were reported on Saturday.

According to the NCDHHS, 1,427 new COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the second-highest total on record, surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 is up to 823, a record high. This breaks the previous record set Thursday of 812.

The number of tests that were processed is the lowest since Tuesday, at 15,834, bringing the total number of tests completed to 611,690.

The number of deaths increased by 12, bringing the total to 1,104.

The percentage of completed tests that return positive remains at 10 percent.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates 24 cases — 1 death
Dare 22 cases — 1death
Currituck 16 cases–0 deaths 
Pasquotank 131 cases — 14 deaths
Perquimans 29 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford 149 cases — 6 deaths
Bertie 134 cases – 4 death
Chowan  19 cases–0 deaths 
Camden 6 cases–0 deaths 

