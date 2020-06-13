NC COVID-19 June 13 update: Highest number of hospitalizations due to virus, second-highest number of new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as the highest number of hospitalizations were reported on Saturday.
According to the NCDHHS, 1,427 new COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the second-highest total on record, surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 is up to 823, a record high. This breaks the previous record set Thursday of 812.
The number of tests that were processed is the lowest since Tuesday, at 15,834, bringing the total number of tests completed to 611,690.
The number of deaths increased by 12, bringing the total to 1,104.
The percentage of completed tests that return positive remains at 10 percent.
Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates 24 cases — 1 death
Dare 22 cases — 1death
Currituck 16 cases–0 deaths
Pasquotank 131 cases — 14 deaths
Perquimans 29 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford 149 cases — 6 deaths
Bertie 134 cases – 4 death
Chowan 19 cases–0 deaths
Camden 6 cases–0 deaths
