NC COVID-19 July 8 update: 630 new cases, 410 people hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 630 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,016,892.

Currently, the test positivity rate stands at 3.4%.

The highly transmissible delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the US the CDC says. The CDC reports the delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America.

Specialist Dr. Wilson told Yale Medicine that the delta variant is 50% more contagious.

410 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,475 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 749 –13 deaths

Bertie 1,798 – 45 deaths

Camden 696 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,492 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,583 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,208 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,117 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,456– 85 deaths

Perquimans 1,034 –11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated: 56%

Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated: 53%