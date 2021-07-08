NC COVID-19 July 8 update: 630 new cases, 410 people hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 630 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,016,892.
Currently, the test positivity rate stands at 3.4%.
The highly transmissible delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the US the CDC says. The CDC reports the delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America.
Specialist Dr. Wilson told Yale Medicine that the delta variant is 50% more contagious.
410 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,475 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
- Gates 749 –13 deaths
- Bertie 1,798 – 45 deaths
- Camden 696 – 6 deaths
- Chowan 1,492 – 35 deaths
- Currituck 1,583 – 16 deaths
- Dare 2,208 – 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,117 – 64 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,456– 85 deaths
- Perquimans 1,034 –11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated: 56%
Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated: 53%
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.