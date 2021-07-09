NC COVID-19 July 8 update: 543 new cases; averaging 450 cases per day

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from Thursday’s report with 543 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total case count to 1,017,435.

North Carolina has added an average of 450 cases each day over the past week to its total number of cases.

Currently, the test positivity rate stands at 3.1%.

418 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,483 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:

  • Gates 749 –13 deaths
  • Bertie 1,799 – 45 deaths
  • Camden 696 – 6 deaths
  • Chowan 1,491 – 35 deaths
  • Currituck 1,585 – 16 deaths
  • Dare 2,211 – 10 deaths
  • Hertford 2,117 – 64 deaths
  • Pasquotank 3,461– 86 deaths
  • Perquimans 1,033 –11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population partially vaccinated: 56%

Percent of Adult Population fully vaccinated: 53%

