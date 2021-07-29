NC COVID-19 July 29 update: More than 3,000 daily cases for the first time since February

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 3,268 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. North Carolina has not reported over 3,000 cases in one day since February.

Overall, the state has reported 1,044,877 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 9.3%.

1,141 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 11% are currently on a ventilator.

Hospitalizations have increased by 190.3% in the past month.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,618 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the state, a total of 9,781,251 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 61% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 57% of adults are partially vaccinated.

Get your shot with a side of fries.



Today, Gov. Cooper visited a McDonald’s in Nash County today where a vaccine clinic was held outside. Anyone who rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated received a coupon for a free sandwich. pic.twitter.com/R9tftLfh0w — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 29, 2021

Local counties metrics:

Gates 763 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,812 – 45 deaths

Camden 701 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,540 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,628 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,349 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,130 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,487 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,054 – 11 deaths