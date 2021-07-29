NC COVID-19 July 29 update: More than 3,000 daily cases for the first time since February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are up from Wednesday’s report with 3,268 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. North Carolina has not reported over 3,000 cases in one day since February.
Overall, the state has reported 1,044,877 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 9.3%.
1,141 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 11% are currently on a ventilator.
Hospitalizations have increased by 190.3% in the past month.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,618 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Across the state, a total of 9,781,251 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 61% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 57% of adults are partially vaccinated.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 763 – 13 deaths
- Bertie 1,812 – 45 deaths
- Camden 701 – 6 deaths
- Chowan 1,540 – 37 deaths
- Currituck 1,628 – 16 deaths
- Dare 2,349 – 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,130 – 64 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,487 – 87 deaths
- Perquimans 1,054 – 11 deaths
