NC COVID-19 July 29 update: 3,199 new cases; positivity rate rises to 9.5%

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are slightly down from yesterday’s report with 3,199 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. To put that number in perspective, North Carolina reported only 208 cases one month ago. That means the number of daily cases has increased by 1,437.98% in the past month.

Overall, the state has reported 1,048,076 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 9.5%.

1,168 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 11% are currently on a ventilator.

That is an additional 27 hospitalizations in the past 24-hours.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,635 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Across the state, a total of 9,801,228 vaccine doses have been administered. State data shows that 61% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 57% of adults are partially vaccinated.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 763 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,814 – 45 deaths

Camden 705 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,542 – 37 deaths

Currituck 1,638 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,363 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,133 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,496 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,055 – 11 deaths